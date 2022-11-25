CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 4,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

CBB Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $120.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

