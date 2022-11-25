CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 4,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.
CBB Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $120.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter.
CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBB Bancorp (CBBI)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.