Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.