Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.66. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 9,085 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on EBR. StockNews.com began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.