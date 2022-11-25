Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.66. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 9,085 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBR. StockNews.com began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,462,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,775,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 390,626 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 316,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,334,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

