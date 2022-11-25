Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Cut to GBX 130 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 126 ($1.49).

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Stock Performance

LON:CNA opened at GBX 95.82 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.55. The stock has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 958.20. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 63.38 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.56 ($1.14).

Insider Activity

Centrica Company Profile

In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £1,931.16 ($2,283.50). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,664 shares of company stock worth $416,930.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.