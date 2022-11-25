CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Down 1.5%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 45,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

