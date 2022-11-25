Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 44.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.21.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,057. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.51.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.