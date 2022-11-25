Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

