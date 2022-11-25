Chescapmanager LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Chescapmanager LLC reduced its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587,420 shares during the quarter. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $65,983,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $31,616,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 49,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,307. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment Profile

Several research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

