Chescapmanager LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Chescapmanager LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,210 shares during the period. Navitas Semiconductor accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chescapmanager LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $362,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 258,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,133,579.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,477,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $430,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 885,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,173.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 258,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $1,133,579.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,477,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,100.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,643 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 9,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,143. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

