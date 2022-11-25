Chescapmanager LLC Purchases 19,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chescapmanager LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Chescapmanager LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chescapmanager LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

