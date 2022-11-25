Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Commerce Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $176,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,135,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $184.03. 64,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,904. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

