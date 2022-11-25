Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 183.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,516.08. 1,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,526. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,776.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,517.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,468.28. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.