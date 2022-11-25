CI Investments Inc. Buys 99,946 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99,946 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of CSX worth $48,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CSX by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,299 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

