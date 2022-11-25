CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,917 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $27,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 35.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. DNB Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.45.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

