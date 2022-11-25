CI Investments Inc. Has $35.50 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $35,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra raised their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.00.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $639.04 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $566.27 and a 200-day moving average of $580.21.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

