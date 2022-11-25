CI Investments Inc. Has $39.42 Million Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,605 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $39,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,957,000 after purchasing an additional 137,002 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CGI by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after buying an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CGI by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after buying an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CGI by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,815,000 after buying an additional 316,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CGI by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,155,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,221,000 after buying an additional 85,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $89.04.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

