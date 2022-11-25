CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,622 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Booking worth $65,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Booking by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $1,969.45 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,814.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,917.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

