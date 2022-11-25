CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 509,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 94,347 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $29,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $1,419,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $4,928,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 853,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after buying an additional 294,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OXY opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

