CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 678,557 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Teradata worth $27,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,034,000 after acquiring an additional 201,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,482,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Teradata Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

