CI Investments Inc. Sells 46,371 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,371 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.8% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,320,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 462,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after buying an additional 69,179 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $107.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

