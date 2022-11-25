CI Investments Inc. Sells 6,906 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $24,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

FRC stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

