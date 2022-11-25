CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 223,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,141,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $241.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $244.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,249. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.