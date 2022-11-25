CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading Up 3.9%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 3,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CINC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

About CinCor Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

