Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Sells $153,039.81 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.57 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 51,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.