Citigroup Downgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $1.10 price objective on the stock.

DouYu International Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $384.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,768,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in DouYu International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,626,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DouYu International by 66.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,907,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 1,240,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.