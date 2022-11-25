City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP John A. Derito Sells 178 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) EVP John A. Derito sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $17,657.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

City Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CHCO stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in City during the second quarter worth about $7,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in City by 452.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in City by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in City during the second quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in City by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

