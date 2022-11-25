Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) is Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Civeo makes up approximately 5.4% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 5.55% of Civeo worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civeo by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVEO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,050. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $391.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $335,627.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $335,627.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares in the company, valued at $411,487.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

