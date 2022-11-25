ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIBGet Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CGI by 8.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in CGI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CGI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CGI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

