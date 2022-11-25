ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,145,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 983,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,412,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

WAL stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.