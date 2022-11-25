ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of United States Steel worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $351,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,648,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE X opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

