ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evolent Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Evolent Health by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Evolent Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 641.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $27.68 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Evolent Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.