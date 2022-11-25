ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,891 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 788,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 278,688 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Celestica by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

