ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,629.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Repligen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,177 shares of company stock worth $11,109,378 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Trading Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $172.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $300.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.