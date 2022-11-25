Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLAR. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Clarus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Clarus stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In related news, COO Aaron Kuehne acquired 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 513,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Clarus by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 148,816 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Clarus by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

