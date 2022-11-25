Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Up 3.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.50 and last traded at $133.50. Approximately 921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 361,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

