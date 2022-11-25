Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Mike Morgan Sells 13,588 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Mike Morgan sold 13,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,082 ($12.79), for a total transaction of £147,022.16 ($173,846.71).
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON CBG traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,086 ($12.84). 84,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 993.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,038.37. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 872 ($10.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,488 ($17.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.28.
Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 44 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
Read More
