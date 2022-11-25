Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Mike Morgan Sells 13,588 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Mike Morgan sold 13,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,082 ($12.79), for a total transaction of £147,022.16 ($173,846.71).

Shares of LON CBG traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,086 ($12.84). 84,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 993.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,038.37. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 872 ($10.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,488 ($17.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 44 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.78) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,250 ($14.78) in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,300 ($15.37).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

