CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,634,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.0 %

CME Group stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

