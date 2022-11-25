Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 302,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,832,970. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

