Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DHI traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 5.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

