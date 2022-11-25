Colonial Trust Advisors Has $11 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.5% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 99,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,704,358. The company has a market capitalization of $271.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

