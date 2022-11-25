Colonial Trust Advisors Has $11 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.5% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 99,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,704,358. The company has a market capitalization of $271.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.