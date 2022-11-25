Colonial Trust Advisors Has $6.22 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,845. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

