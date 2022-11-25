Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 130 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $238.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

