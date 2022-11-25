Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 232 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.9% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,003. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.76 and a 200-day moving average of $249.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $310.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

