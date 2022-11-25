Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 256 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.13 and its 200-day moving average is $341.42. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

