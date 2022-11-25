Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 350 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,922. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.