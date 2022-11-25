Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 953 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,107,000 after buying an additional 268,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,822. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.