Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of CMA opened at $71.75 on Monday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

