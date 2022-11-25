Commerce Bank Acquires 5,732 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $91,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AbbVie by 22.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $160.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,946. The stock has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

