Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $46,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.06 and a 200 day moving average of $213.34. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

