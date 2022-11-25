Commerce Bank Buys 4,540 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.71. 516,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,957,784. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.17.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

